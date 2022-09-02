Horizontal Pumping Systems Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2030

Horizontal Pumping Systems Market

The waste water treatment and mining industries are also growing and thus fueling the growth of horizontal pumping systems market.

the horizontal pumping systems have now become an integral part of the oil & gas industry, therefore, the horizontal pumping systems market is expected to grow considerably over the forecast period. With the rapid urbanization and industrialization, the need for energy is growing sharply, thus increasing the share of oil & gas business significantly.

Top Impacting Factors

Improving oil & gas prices has stemmed the upsurge in investment in oil & gas exploration and production. This has enhanced undertakings in upstream, downstream and midstream in the oil & gas industry. Several operations such as water injection, booster pumps, CO2 injection, hydraulic drives, amine circulation system, and reservoir pressure maintenance are carried out by using horizontal pumping systems. Continuous increase in advancements in the oil & gas industry is projected to boost the demand for horizontal pumping systems significantly.

Moreover, the increase in the demand for horizontal pumping systems runs corresponding with aspects such as quick urbanization, growing population, and improved per capita income, which has led to the remarkable development in the mining, agriculture, marine, municipalities, and water & wastewater treatment industries across the globe. Horizontal pumping systems are multistage surface pumping systems used for various operations such as water flooding, boiler feed water, mine de-watering, drainage, liquid transfer, and fluid treatment & distribution in the mining, marine, water & wastewater treatment applications. The other features advancing the demand for horizontal pumping systems in industrial uses are low maintenance costs, reduced vibration, and high flow rate.

Horizontal Pumping Systems Market Trends

Among all the end uses of the horizontal pumping systems, its application in oil & gas exploration & production (E&P) operations are the most critical for its market growth. As the demand for energy is increasing, so is the investment in advancement of oil & gas E&P technology. The horizontal pumping systems offer a more efficient substitute for surface pumping, thus escalating their demand. North America being one of the largest oil producing region, is the leading market for the growth of the horizontal pumping systems.

Increasing apprehensions concerning water and wastewater treatments, coupled with the stringent regulatory norms in Europe have led the groundwork to employ effective systems for management of wastewater. The horizontal pumping system accommodates the need for managing industrial fluids as well as wastewater efficiently and at an inferior cost, relative to the conventional industrial pumps. This, in turn, is projected to drive the horizontal pumping system market growth throughout the forecast period.

Mining exploration is increasing in Asia-Pacific region, due to an intensification in the demand for rare minerals. Growth in investment in mining is improving the extent of mining activities, such as dewatering, wastewater processing, and backfilling applications. These processes are carried out by multistage centrifugal pumping systems in the mining industry. This rise in demand for mining activities is projected to enhance the demand for horizontal pumping systems considerably.

Top Key Market Players

Baker Hughes Company

Canadian Advanced Esp Inc

Dover Corporation

HOSS Pump Systems

Novomet, Schlumberger Limited

Sintech Precision Products Ltd

SPI Pumps

Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Weatherford

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Horizontal Pumping Systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Horizontal Pumping Systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the Horizontal Pumping Systems market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Horizontal Pumping Systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the horizontal pumping systems market by directly affecting production and demand of oil & gas due to lockdowns, flight cancellations due to travel bans, and quarantines, halts in the production, restricted trade among nations; over forty countries state of emergency declared etc. This decreased demand also traveled back to the horizontal pumping systems business as the production cuts were implemented. The waste water treatment as well as mining industry were also affected in the similar manner as oil and gas industry. The pandemic led to supply chain and market disruption due to cross border trade restrictions, which hampered the imports of the raw materials for the manufacturing processes as well as exports of the finished products. The financial impact on firms and financial markets by the means of stock market volatility due to uncertainties in the market. This also affected the financial health of many organizations which also led to hindrances in the new exploration & production ventures. As a result, numerous pump manufacturing enterprises shut down entirely and installers were constrained from access sites.

