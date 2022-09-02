Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 16.53 Billion with Growing CAGR of 7.6% by 2029

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

The sleep apnea oral appliances market was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.53 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder in which a person’s breathing continuously stops and resumes. The risk factors for sleep apnea generally include age and obesity. Moreover, men are more likely to suffer from this disorder as compared to women. The major symptoms for sleep apnea are snoring loudly, feeling weary even after a full night’s sleep, insomnia, abrupt awakenings with shortness of breath, loud snoring, and waking up with a dry mouth or sore throat, as well as headaches, attention issues, and irritability.

The rising prevalence of sleep apnea across the globe is estimated to drive the market’s growth across the globe. According to the website sleepassociation.org, the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common condition that affects up to 20% of the world’s population. It’s a life-threatening sleep disorder that remains misdiagnosed and untreated most of the time. Consequently, the market is being propelled forward with various growth determinants and is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

Market Players Covered:

ResMed (U.S.)

SomnoMed (Australia)

Whole You (U.S.)

Oventus (Australia)

Panthera Dental (Canada)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.)

Apnea Sciences (U.S.)

DynaFlex (U.S.)

OravanOSA (U.S.)

Myerson Solicitors LLP (U.K.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Sleep Apnea Patients

The increase in the prevalence of sleep apnea among population across the globe is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. The large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients is also expected to accelerate the market’s overall growth.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management along with the growing awareness about sleep apnea are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rise in the trend of oral appliances in sleep apnea management also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The factors such as the growth of awareness regarding sleep apnea and its diagnosis and treatment and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, hectic lifestyle causing stress and surge in healthcare expenditure are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Rapid Technological Advancements

Moreover, the technological advancements in oral appliances are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The poor compliance for PAP devices and the growing demand for home healthcare will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

High Costs Associated with Devices

On the other hand, high cost associated with the customized oral appliances is expected to obstruct market growth.

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Also, stringent regulations for oral appliance therapy are projected to challenge the sleep apnea oral appliances market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The unfavorable reimbursement policies of oral appliance therapy will also impede the market growth.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

Overview

Executive summary

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market – Startup Companies Scenario

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances – Industry Market Entry Scenario

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Forces

Strategic analysis

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances – By Segmentation (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market – Industry / Segment Competition landscape

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market – Key Company List by Country

Company Analysis

Appendix

Methodology

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What are the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

