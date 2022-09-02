Ready-Mix Concrete Market To Be Driven By Increasing Construction Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market To Be Driven By Increasing Urbanisation And Construction Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ready Mix Concrete Market Size, Trend, Demand, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ready-mix concrete market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 601 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.2%
The growing urbanization is propelling the market of ready-mix concrete. The increasing population is driving the residential and construction activities across the globe which is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the use of ready-mix concrete offers ample of advantages, such as high-quality of concrete, strict control over the materials used, mechanised operations, reduction in consumption of cement by 10-12%, conservation of energy and resources, less dependency on human labour, and several others. Further, ready-mix concrete is very much advantageous not only when small quantity of concrete is required but also for large jobs where there is lack of space for mixing.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Ready-mix concrete is a tailor-made concrete manufactured based on the standard required specifications of contractors. Instead of being mixed on the job site, ready-mix concrete is batched for delivery from a central plant. Based on the mixing of various ingredients, there are three types of ready-mix concrete, namely transit mixed concrete, shrink mixed concrete, and central mixed concrete.
Based on the type of ready-mix concrete, the market is segmented as:
Transit Mix Concrete
Central Mix Concrete
Shrink Mix Concrete
Others
Ready-mix concretes are used in various applications, such as:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
The Expert Market Research report also provided an in-depth analysis of regional markets which are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
North America is one of the major markets for ready-mix concrete as around 70% of the concrete used in America is ready-mix concrete. The increasing investments in construction industry by government of several countries, such as India, Singapore, China, and Mexico are likely to provide growth opportunities for the ready-mix concrete manufacturers.
The players are launching new products to expand their market share by meeting the customers’ requirements. For instance, in 2021, ACC Limited, one of the leading cement manufacturers launched four new ready-mix concrete products, namely ECOPact, ACC Thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout concrete and ACC ADMIX. These products are not only durable but are also environment friendly.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are LafargeHolcim Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B de C.V, Heidelbergcement AG, Vicat S.A, The Colas Group, Martin Marietta, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
