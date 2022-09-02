Bethany Warner's newly released "Winter Haven" is a fine balance of suspense and romance as a scorned lover torments a young couple

"Winter Haven" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bethany Warner is an engaging story of second chances and fated love that takes readers on a whirlwind ride through the wilds of Alaska.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winter Haven": an engrossing story of star-crossed love. "Winter Haven" is the creation of published author Bethany Warner, a dedicated mother of three with a passion for literature.

Warner shares, "Skylar Montgomery finds her visit back home in Winter Haven, Alaska to be more than she had bargained for. It is supposed to be a weeklong vacation home for the holidays. Instead, she finds her workhorse boss Landon Finley bringing work her way. She starts to fall for her boss but quickly realizes her past love, Sawyer James Hartt, is no longer just the past. It is unfinished between the two. The two come to terms that they are still madly in love with one another, and Sawyer will do just about anything to make a second chance count with Skylar.

"Both Sawyer and Skylar face life and death with a dangerous man who torments Skylar for her rejection. She is tested and pushed to her breaking point of revenge. This is a story of a girl who thought she lost everything and almost did at the cost of love. But she later finds the journey leads her to a place she is meant to be all along."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bethany Warner's new book will delight and engage the imagination as a vivid romance unfolds.

Warner has honed a compelling fiction that will draw readers in from the first page as they race to see what awaits Skylar on a fateful trip home.

