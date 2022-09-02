Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,882 in the last 365 days.

Bethany Warner's newly released "Winter Haven" is a fine balance of suspense and romance as a scorned lover torments a young couple

"Winter Haven" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bethany Warner is an engaging story of second chances and fated love that takes readers on a whirlwind ride through the wilds of Alaska.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winter Haven": an engrossing story of star-crossed love. "Winter Haven" is the creation of published author Bethany Warner, a dedicated mother of three with a passion for literature.

Warner shares, "Skylar Montgomery finds her visit back home in Winter Haven, Alaska to be more than she had bargained for. It is supposed to be a weeklong vacation home for the holidays. Instead, she finds her workhorse boss Landon Finley bringing work her way. She starts to fall for her boss but quickly realizes her past love, Sawyer James Hartt, is no longer just the past. It is unfinished between the two. The two come to terms that they are still madly in love with one another, and Sawyer will do just about anything to make a second chance count with Skylar.

"Both Sawyer and Skylar face life and death with a dangerous man who torments Skylar for her rejection. She is tested and pushed to her breaking point of revenge. This is a story of a girl who thought she lost everything and almost did at the cost of love. But she later finds the journey leads her to a place she is meant to be all along."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bethany Warner's new book will delight and engage the imagination as a vivid romance unfolds.

Warner has honed a compelling fiction that will draw readers in from the first page as they race to see what awaits Skylar on a fateful trip home.

Consumers can purchase "Winter Haven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Winter Haven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Bethany Warner's newly released "Winter Haven" is a fine balance of suspense and romance as a scorned lover torments a young couple

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.