Rev. Clifford Little's newly released "Lord, Deliver Us from the Evil" is an empowering message of hope in the face of evil

"Lord, Deliver Us from the Evil" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Clifford Little is an informative and inspiring approach to understanding the damaging effects of evil forces and the subtle ways in which holds can be made within one's life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lord, Deliver Us from the Evil": a potent opportunity to further one's understanding of spiritual warfare. "Lord, Deliver Us from the Evil" is the creation of published author Rev. Clifford Little, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served in the Vietnam War with the US Air Force. Rev. Little serves as an ordained pastor with educational background from Fort Valley State College (now Fort Valley State University), Community College of the US Air Force, and Morris College School of Religion, to name a few.

Rev. Little shares, "Lord, Deliver Us from the Evil is a book written to enlighten, encourage, and empower the reader to be victorious over the many evils that we face in life. The book identifies the causes of evil as well as noting strategies for overcoming the evils. It also identifies some common errors or challenges that are experienced by the Church or 'church folks' in the hope that they will be more aware and consequently be more effective in their battle with evil.

"The book identifies weapons that can be employed, reminds us of the ultimate victory over evil, and encourages us to 'fight a good fight.' Every human being ought to have an unquenchable desire to be delivered from the evil and be victorious, not just in the 'by and by' but in the 'here and now.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Clifford Little's new book will encourage and empower as readers are motivated to trust in the Lord's plan.

Rev. Little's concise work has been met with early praise that adds backing to the powerful message within.

