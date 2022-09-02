Submit Release
Rose A. Selig's newly released "Look at the Birds" is a sweet story of the wonder of God's creation

"Look at the Birds" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose A. Selig is a vibrant children's tale that offers an encouraging message of faith along with information about a variety of birds, all woven together to introduce readers to the story of Noah.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Look at the Birds": a fun and encouraging juvenile fiction. "Look at the Birds" is the creation of published author Rose A. Selig, a loving wife, native of Cavite, Philippines, and graduate of the University of Santo Tomas.

Selig shares, "When you look up to the sky, what do you see? Blue skies, heartwarming sunrise, birds?

"Isn't it awe-inspiring? You may say it is a glorious day! Indeed, it is, as Mackie and Nosie, the two mockingbirds, are tweeting in this book, with a segue to Noah's story in the Bible. It will help inspire kids to model Noah's love for God.

"An easy reading for kids ages five to ten years old, this book will encourage children to see how God's wonderful creation is a daily reminder that God is always with us. If God loves and cares for the birds, he surely values, cares, and loves the children more than the birds in the sky…"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose A. Selig's new book will delight and entertain as young readers explore a creative opportunity to learn more about Noah and God's love.

Selig shares in hopes of empowering young readers in their spiritual journey and enjoyment of creation.

Consumers can purchase "Look at the Birds" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Look at the Birds," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

