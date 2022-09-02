Gail B. Lee III's newly released "One World Kingdom: The Kingdom of God" is an engaging study of what is known of the kingdom of God

"One World Kingdom: The Kingdom of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail B. Lee III is an informative exploration of scripture related to what God has planned for the earth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One World Kingdom: The Kingdom of God": a helpful resource for furthering one's knowledge of God's kingdom. "One World Kingdom: The Kingdom of God" is the creation of published author Gail B. Lee III, a native of Dayton, Ohio, who worked mainly in the electronics/electrical maintenance field.

Lee shares, "The kingdom of God is quickly approaching, but what is it going to be like? The Gospels give us an indication of what to expect, but most people don't believe all the parables that Jesus told his disciples and the Jewish people. It is going to be a lot different than most Christians think. I invite you to read what is in this book and have your Bible with you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail B. Lee III's new book will encourage readers in their faith as they reflect on how things will change when God's kingdom is formed on Earth.

Lee shares in hopes of bringing awareness and comfort to those in need of a deeper connection with God's plan for all.

