Renee Boyer's newly released "Boyer's Barn House in Wonderfully Made" is a sweet story of a journey to discover that each creature is made just as God intended

"Boyer's Barn House in Wonderfully Made" from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Boyer is a delightful children's story that encourages readers to accept all the blessings intrinsically bestowed by God and value oneself.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Boyer's Barn House in Wonderfully Made": an uplifting message of God's love for young minds. "Boyer's Barn House in Wonderfully Made" is the creation of published author Renee Boyer, a primary education teacher for twenty-four years before transitioning to her current role as assistant professor for early childhood education at Indiana Wesleyan University. Boyer lives with her husband in a small farming community in Wabash, Indiana, and together, they raised three sons.

Boyer shares, "Who doesn't want to be the most beautiful, smartest, or most athletic? After all, who can love someone that is 'mediocre'? If only Gabby could change her gender or study harder or become more fit, then she'd make her owner proud.

"After Gabby tries to make some major changes to herself, she questions if something is wrong with the way she was created. Maybe she was a mistake! It takes some humorous mishaps and a barn house full of animal friends to remind Gabby that she was fearfully and wonderfully made with a perfect design and purpose in mind."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Boyer's new book will delight and entertain as a group of beloved pets learn an important lesson together.

Boyer brings a joyful celebration of one's individuality to life within the pages of this warm and vibrant children's narrative.

