Carolyn J. Newcombe's newly released "Choices and Wheels" is an inspiring and reflective journey through key moments in the author's life

"Choices and Wheels" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn J. Newcombe is a nostalgic and encouraging story of a woman's journey through life's challenges associated with living with cerebral palsy.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Choices and Wheels": an impactful journey of personal and spiritual growth through the victories and pitfalls. "Choices and Wheels" is the creation of published author Carolyn J. Newcombe.

Newcombe shares, "The two words choices and wheels have great meaning for the author. So many people in our society do not realize the myriad of choices with the selection of food, clothes, places to live in, type of entertainments. The list could go on. There are a number of people, including people with disabilities, who lack choices in their daily lives. Carolyn Newcombe tells of her every day, as well as extraordinary encounters concerning choices individuals make, including her own.

"Making choices is a gift God gives us, and He wants us to choose daily, if not hourly. In Joshua 24:15, there is an account of a physical and a spiritual battle taking place. 'But if serving the LORD seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.' All of us encounter battles in our lives. Through growing closer to Jesus, we can find that the best way to live life is to serve him. That is a choice worth making.

"Carolyn Newcombe has lived her life on wheels. Without wheels, she, and millions of people who use wheelchairs, would not have any form of mobility. Life lived from a wheelchair gives unique perspectives and opportunities to build relationships and influence individuals.

"Walk through the life changes of Carolyn Newcombe as she experiences a variety of different worlds, from family life to institutionalization, then to establishing and then working for a disability rights organization and also running a boarding house. Watch her grow in her journey of faith.

"Your eyes will be opened, and your heart will be enriched when you read Choices and Wheels."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn J. Newcombe's new book presents a powerful perspective of a life lived in determination.

Newcombe presents a heartfelt and reminiscent story that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.

