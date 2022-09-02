Sandra George Allen's newly released "Home Sweet Gnome" is an imaginative and exciting adventure set within a special garden

"Home Sweet Gnome" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra George Allen is a fun and vibrant juvenile fiction that will excite the imagination as readers get to know a cast of affable characters caught up in an unexpected plot.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Home Sweet Gnome": a delightful balance of realism and folklore. "Home Sweet Gnome" is the creation of published author Sandra George Allen, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a degree in early childhood education.

Allen shares, "Home Sweet Gnome is a whimsical story that takes place in the mid-1900s in a small community called Oak Grove. Life is simple there. Family and friends visit often. Ma's home cooking and sitting on the front porch with Pa are part of the daily routine.

"The story begins as the main character, Rosie, is going to visit her grandparents. She and her dad travel by bus to meet a friend named Miss Ruby. Rosie and Miss Ruby travel on to the place known as Oak Grove while enjoying the scenery along the way.

"While at Oak Grove, Rosie and her cousins enjoy being together and become part of some extraordinary adventures. During their visit, the cousins meet a special friend name Thaddeus. He and the children become very good friends.

"As the story continues, an uninvited guest visits Oak Grove. The trespasser comes with ill intentions but is met with resistance. The plot intensifies as the children work with Thaddeus to protect the garden.

"At the end of the story, the adventure continues as the story takes an unexpected twist. The ending leaves the reader believing that anything is possible in the garden at Oak Grove!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra George Allen's new book is a charming adventure with unexpected lessons layered within.

Allen paints a vivid picture within the pages of her flagship work that will have readers racing to see what could be waiting within Oak Grove.

