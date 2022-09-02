Bishop Acen Phillips's newly released "Man to Match God's Mountain: Autobiography of Acen Phillips" is a powerful memoir that takes readers back to a troubled time

"Man to Match God's Mountain: Autobiography of Acen Phillips" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop Acen Phillips is an impactful autobiography that explores spiritual growth through the challenges of growing up in the years not long after the abolishment of slavery through to the author's determined pursuit of God via the ministry.

Bishop Phillips shares, "Man to Match God's Mountain is a written self-portrait that takes an inside look into the challenges and emotions of a man who was determined to follow a structure-bound destiny to reach the height of God's potential in his life. We are privileged to share the vision God has deposited in his predestined path. We are created with a design to live on level plains but the fall of Adam invokes a disruption in the cosmos and we are challenged to live in the ebb and flow of mountains and valleys. On each side of our valley is a mountain. Our earthbound journey lead us from mountain (Calvary) to mountain (Zion) through the valley of the shadow of death. Our blessing is always wrapped inside of our burden (2 Cor. 4:7). The more intense the darkness of the burden, the more excellent the bright propensity of the light. When we surrender our will to the will of God and allow Him to own our life and give us as ambassadors to become co-laborers together with Him in His ministry of reconciliation, we all become men to match God's mountain."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Acen Phillips's new book is an enjoyable refreshed second edition.

Bishop Phillips is known for his determined spirit and dedication to helping those in need of spiritual guidance and healing.

