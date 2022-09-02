Aaron Torrence's newly released "Mystery High: Bully Alert" is an enjoyable fiction that takes readers on the trail of a mysterious bully

"Mystery High: Bully Alert" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aaron Torrence is an engrossing detective mystery that finds two high schoolers working together to discover the culprit in a shocking attack.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 -- "Mystery High: Bully Alert": an engaging tale of friendship and overcoming bullying. "Mystery High: Bully Alert" is the creation of published author Aaron Torrence.

Torrence shares the book summary, "My name is Jason. And I'm just your average high schooler. But I have a friend named Carter, who has his own brand of uniqueness. He has an overactive imagination that lets him come up with answers to seemingly impossible problems.

"So when a fellow student of ours is attacked and no one knows the bully responsible, I convince Carter to use his talents to try and find the culprit. We'll follow clues and interrogate a wide array of colorful suspects in our high school to find this mystery bully, all while dealing with the typical high school drama.

"Will Carter be able to solve the case? Or will this all end in embarrassment? For Carter's sake, I hope it's the former."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aaron Torrence's new book will entertain and challenge the imagination as readers race to see who could be behind the assault of a fellow classmate.

Torrence's flagship novella is an exciting fiction with an engaging narrative and affable cast of characters.

