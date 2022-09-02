Sharon Cartwright's newly released "God is the One" is an encouraging collection of faith-based thoughts that will empower and motivate

"God is the One" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Cartwright is a heartfelt selection of motivating writings that encourage readers to take time to reflect, pray, and find inspiration in God's words.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God is the One": a heartfelt message of God's unwavering connection to all. "God is the One" is the creation of published author Sharon Cartwright, who was born and raised in South Georgia, and later moved to Cleveland, Tennessee, in 1990, where she met her husband, Jonathan. Cartwright has been married for thirty years and blessed with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and three beautiful grandchildren.

Cartwright shares, "The Lord laid it on my heart to share my thoughts for encouragement not only to just my church family in the weekly church bulletin but also to the public outside my church.

"I hope you find what God can do for you. God is the only one who can give healing, victory, and love unconditionally."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Cartwright's new book will inspire and encourage as readers take time in each day to consider the thoughtful reflections within.

Cartwright shares in hopes of spreading the good news that keeps a weekly church bulletin inspiring readers in her local community.

