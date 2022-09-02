Submit Release
Louise Nelson-Freeman's newly released "Learn Beyond Yourself…Become a Military Wife" is an enjoyable and reflective journey through life as a military spouse

"Learn Beyond Yourself…Become a Military Wife" from Christian Faith Publishing author Louise Nelson-Freeman is a nostalgic reflection on life's challenges and joys experienced during a husband's career with the US Air Force.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Learn Beyond Yourself…Become a Military Wife": an enjoyable and, at times, amusing family history. "Learn Beyond Yourself…Become a Military Wife" is the creation of published author Louise Nelson-Freeman.

Nelson-Freeman shares, "This book is about my years as a military wife, after I married Sergeant Robert J. Nelson and the USAF (US Air Force). Some of the trials and fun times we and our five children went through were funny, some disastrous, and some you'll find hard to believe. This book is dedicated to my late husband, Bob, and our children, Bob Jr., Debbie, Jimmy, Ricky, and Laurie, who were in a lot of the episodes with me. Most of all, to God, who always rescued us from episodes that could have been disasters."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Louise Nelson-Freeman's new book offers a collection of key memories, both good and bad, that have shaped the author's life experience.

Nelson-Freeman's autobiography offers a conversational tone that will have readers feeling as though they are sharing stories with an old friend as the author recounts a life of love, faith, and family.

Consumers can purchase "Learn Beyond Yourself…Become a Military Wife" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Learn Beyond Yourself…Become a Military Wife," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

