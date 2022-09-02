Michelle R. Green's newly released "Answering the Call: The Journey Out of My Comfort Zone" is an empowering example of spiritual growth

"Answering the Call: The Journey Out of My Comfort Zone" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle R. Green is an inspiring personal account of how one can overcome obstacles, break through in faith, and achieve fulfillment in God's plan.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Answering the Call: The Journey Out of My Comfort Zone": a potent example of pursuing one's purpose. "Answering the Call: The Journey Out of My Comfort Zone" is the creation of published author Michelle R. Green, who was born in Syracuse, New York. She is the executive pastor of the Armor of Light Christian Worship Center in Bowie, Maryland, under the leadership of her husband, Apostle Wayne A. Green. As a wife, mother, spiritual mother, and intercessor, she encourages women to develop a personal relationship with the Lord through the Word of God and prayer. Green earned a BA in church and business administration at Logos University and is an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, a prophetess, and a certified life coach.

Green shares, "Is your comfort zone really comfortable? Do you sense God calling you to more but feel like you're in this alone? Are you a pastor's wife or First Lady with no spiritual mother or mentor?

"Are you struggling with church hurt? Have you been overlooked? Are your prayers on life support?

"The journey out of your comfort zone is not for the weak or timid!

"So many people sense the call of God upon their lives but hesitate to answer for various reasons. Whether you are a pastor, First Lady, or a professing believer, Michelle Green shares some of her personal experiences, wisdom, and insight into overcoming obstacles you may encounter on the journey to your purpose. God works outside of your comfort zone! Are you ready to step out of yours?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle R. Green's new book will encourage readers in their spiritual journey to growth and fulfillment in their purpose.

Green shares in hopes of bringing awareness to the challenges that stall one's spiritual growth and how to overcome whatever may attempt to block one from achieving their purpose.

Consumers can purchase "Answering the Call: The Journey Out of My Comfort Zone" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Answering the Call: The Journey Out of My Comfort Zone," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing