Carletta Santana's newly released "Levi and the Buzzy Bug" is a sweet story of a friendly lab on a mission to find a friend.

"Levi and the Buzzy Bug" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carletta Santana is a fun narrative that explores the ins and outs of making friends, including avoiding friends that might be a bad influence and finding friendship in unexpected places.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Levi and the Buzzy Bug": a lighthearted children's narrative that will entertain while imparting important lessons on friendship. "Levi and the Buzzy Bug" is the creation of published author Carletta Santana, a dedicated wife and mother of four with a passion for creating.

Santana shares, "Levi is a lonely Lab that wants to make friends badly. All he really knows is to make friends that look and do the things that he does. Quickly, Levi realizes when he meets a very special stranger that your friends don't always have to look like you or what you expect. Friends come in all colors, shapes, and sizes. The most special of friendships come when we least expect it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carletta Santana's new book will delight the imagination as young readers explore the world with Levi as he searches for a friend.

Santana offers a charming and uplifting tale for the entertainment of early readers.

