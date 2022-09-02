David Horton's newly released "Benny, the Funny-Colored Sheep" is a charming story of self-discovery and a growing faith

"Benny, the Funny-Colored Sheep" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Horton is an enjoyable children's story that takes readers on a journey of growth with a little sheep seeking to discover just what makes someone special.

David Horton, who was born and raised within military communities all over the United States. As an adult, Horton entered the military, where he spent the better part of twenty years serving all over the world. He received his call into ministry while in between military services, where first he served as a civilian pastor for six years before returning to the military as an Air Force chaplain. He retired from military service after twenty years and currently pastors a church in West Tennessee, where he resides with his family.

Horton shares, "Benny the Funny-Colored Sheep is a heartwarming story of a lamb who feels lost in the crowd. He wants to be special; he wants to stand out from the flock. Benny decides to go out into the world to make his mark. He has several setbacks and failed attempts to achieve his goal of being unique by trying to be something he is not. In the end, he discovers that he has always been special, not by how he looks or what he can do, but because he is loved for who he is."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Horton's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves feeling lost or disconnected.

Horton shares an encouraging message within the pages of this vibrant children's tale.

