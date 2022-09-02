Jeremy Tolbert's newly released "Interest of Love: (Thoughts)" is a thought-provoking opportunity for reflection and growth.

"Interest of Love: (Thoughts)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeremy Tolbert is an engaging discussion of philosophical questions that will lead readers to a higher level of self-awareness.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Interest of Love: (Thoughts)": a helpful resource for furthering one's spiritual and personal connections. "Interest of Love: (Thoughts)" is the creation of published author Jeremy Tolbert, a dedicated husband and father who previously served in the ministry within his father's Church. Tolbert invites readers to discover more at Interestoflove.com.

Tolbert shares, "The Interest of Love is one of the most powerful and compelling books of this modern era! Its influential teachings will liberate the powers of the mind by opening up the foundation of knowledge formed when the world was created. There are a series of events we have to go through to understand the power of love. And, this discovery requires understanding your thoughts to be our first step! Thoughts determine how we feel, how we view things, and how we think. It is how we connect with the world around us and the people in it. The very first thought you have is a foundation of interest. And, addressing the thoughts you've had throughout your lifetime, is the starting point for the 'Interest of Love.' In life, thoughts are everything! It is what you know, it is how you act and it is the certitude of what you desire. Our thoughts develop into interest, and our interest accumulates into what we love. Through the 'Interest of Love,' you will understand your purpose in life! You will know how to build an existence surrounded by a life worth living. And, you will know how to develop a true happiness that can survive, even in the worst circumstances! By reading this book, you will ultimately see yourself for who you truly are. And the mysteries of this world and the greatest secrets of all existence will be available for you to know. All of this will be done, just by personally understanding the way you think and why you were created. And, it all will began by revealing your thoughts!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy Tolbert's new book will challenge and encourage readers to seek a deeper understanding of themselves and, in turn, their place in God's plan.

Tolbert offers a fresh and compelling interactive experience that is certain to inspire.

Consumers can purchase"Interest of Love: (Thoughts)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Interest of Love: (Thoughts)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

