Jason Curry's newly released "Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled" is an impactful devotional that will help readers to find deeper connection with God's purpose

"Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Curry is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth as readers take time in each day to accomplish the thoughtful devotions over the course of a month.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled": a potent reminder of the need for daily prayer and reflection. "Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled" is the creation of published author Jason Curry, a native of Alaska with a rich background in music.

Curry shares, "Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled is all about encouragement for the child of God. As Christians, we are promised tribulation. In my nearly fifty years on this earth and forty-one as a child of God, I have experienced the gambit of trials and tribulation. I sincerely hope that by sharing what God has taught me, sometimes painfully, about who he is and what he does for us in the lowest times of our lives, it will help you to live a life of victory. Through my experiences I have learned some simple yet effective ways to endure the times of uncertainty, doubt, and fear. It is also a gentle reminder that God's purpose for his children is to spread the good word of the gospel and tell the world of how God has brought them through their own trials victorious so they will believe in Jesus and accept him as their Savior. After finishing this thirty-day devotional, I believe you will have a greater understanding for God's purpose in your life and that your relationship with him with be deeper and richer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Curry's new book is a comforting message of one's connection with God and his purpose.

Curry shares in hopes of empowering others on their spiritual journey so they can recognize God's grace even in difficult times.

