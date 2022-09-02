Derrick Davis's newly released "Seedtime and Harvest: Volume 1" is an empowering collection of spoken word poetry that will captivate the spirit

"Seedtime and Harvest: Volume 1" from Christian Faith Publishing author Derrick Davis will inspire readers as time is given to reflect on the impactful messages found within each personal installment.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 -- "Seedtime and Harvest: Volume 1": an enjoyable and spiritually charged collection of poetic works. "Seedtime and Harvest: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Derrick Davis.

Davis shares, "The title of this book was inspired by the scripture Genesis 8:22, when Noah first settled in after the flood. He made a sacrifice to God and worshipped him, and God said within himself, 'While the earth remaineth seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.'

"I believe that the scripture means that this is how the world works. This is God's chosen procedure of manifesting in the earth in the title poem 'Seedtime and Harvest.' I speak about the dichotomy between the haves and the have-nots and how God uses the lack of something to draw us to him.

"In life, we seek validation in all the wrong places: wealth, prestige, relationships, and the pride of life. It's natural for us to desire these things because God put greatness in us. He's even given us visions of our greatness, but greatness without God is futile. Why? Because there's no purpose without God. There's only flesh and fleshly desires that will never be fulfilled. Fulfillment is only in God, so in my walk, I noticed the closer I got to him, the more I wanted to be like him, as shown in the poem 'Being the Man.'

"I give the revelation God gave me about manhood and where my focus should be as a man. He also showed me how to view women in 'Why Be a Trophy When You Are a Crown?' I grew up in a hip-hop culture that didn't respect women. God gave me a revelation not only how to view women but also how to value them in the poem 'God Is Love.'

"God showed me how important it is to be equally yoked (2 Corinthians 6:14). In this book, you will see my journey with God in the poem 'God in a Box.' I expressed how God broke the traditional mind state I had. This was accomplished by having my own relationship with Christ, not just knowing about him through my grandparents and to understand that God gave them what they needed for their journey, and what they needed isn't necessarily what's needed for my journey today.

"This book takes you through the highs and lows in my faith (yes, there were times I felt low) with the poems 'Why I Worship God' and 'The Devil Is Laughing at Me.'

"Seedtime and Harvest is the process of perfecting the saints. That we're not perfect but we are perfecting ourselves is expressed in the poem 'I'm a Christian, but I'm Not Christ.'

"I'm proud of the work God has allowed me to accomplish in this book. I pray this book edifies God's people and glorifies God's name, in Jesus's name. Be blessed and enjoy."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derrick Davis's new book will challenge and encourage as readers examine the thoughtfully constructed poetry displayed within.

Davis draws from his determined faith and life experiences to present a lyrical collection of poems.

