Mel Woodworth's newly released "Tiny Miracles" is an emotionally charged memoir that explores the challenges of infertility and autoimmune disorders

"Tiny Miracles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mel Woodworth is a heartfelt reflection on the author's journey delivering a beloved daughter, three pregnancy losses, and an unexpected miracle.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tiny Miracles": a powerful story of loss, healing, and thankfulness for God's blessings. "Tiny Miracles" is the creation of published author Mel Woodworth, a loving wife and proud daughter of a veteran who graduated from AFNORTH International High School in Brunssum, the Netherlands. Woodworth later earned her bachelor's degree in business from Wayland Baptist University in San Antonio, Texas.

Woodworth shares, "Many women dream of meeting their soul mate and settling down to have children and create a family. For Melissa, it wasn't going to be that easy.

"As a senior in high school, Melissa discovered she had a serious autoimmune disorder that would lead to a life of progressive pain and unique challenges. Doctors were unsure if she would be able to have children. She was fortunately blessed with a healthy baby girl early on in her marriage, and everything went smoothly—at first. As they tried to grow their family, they ran into obstacle after obstacle. Little did she realize she would face years of challenges and heartbreak on her journey to try to expand her family.

"Her faith was tested again and again, but God had special plans waiting for Melissa and her family. Just when they were ready to give up, God showed his glory and his power through an unexpected and surprising gift that no one knew was possible—not even the doctors.

"This is her story of hope, heartbreak, raw emotion, and the faith that pulled her through and ended with an unexpected blessing poured out by the hands of God. Because with God, all things are possible."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mel Woodworth's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers go on an emotional journey of extreme challenges in pursuit of growing a family.

Woodworth shares a deeply personal and raw reflection on the harrowing journey experienced while she and her loving husband sought to have another child.

Consumers can purchase "Tiny Miracles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tiny Miracles," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing