Janice Christner's newly released "Little Bird, Little Bird" is a sweet story of a mother's love and nurturing spirit

"Little Bird, Little Bird" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janice Christner is a charming faith-based narrative for parents and young readers to share together that encourages the understanding of God's protective spirit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Bird, Little Bird": a heartfelt and uplifting message of love. "Little Bird, Little Bird" is the creation of published author Janice Christner, a native of Vermont who now resides in Kentucky. Christner is a loving mother of four and grandmother to eight.

Christner shares, "Close to mother's heart and under her wing is the best place for a little bird."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Christner's new book is a darling story of the effort and care provided to a young fledgling to help it succeed in the world.

Christner's charming narrative is a delightful message of God's love and the similarities shared with a mother's devotion.

Consumers can purchase "Little Bird, Little Bird" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Little Bird, Little Bird," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

