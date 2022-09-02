Karl Yaacoub On a Mission to Help Medium-Sized Businesses Achieve a Higher Valuation

KYVC is a Chicago-based company founded and led by Karl Yaacoub, a former investment banker and private equity professional.

Depending on who you ask, value creation can mean different things. For Chicago-based KYVC, value creation means making a lasting impact for internal and external stakeholders. KYVC offers bespoke value creation tactics that help private businesses maximize their valuation by using the same strategies as public companies and private equity firms.

KYVC was founded and is led by Karl Yaacoub, a former investment banker and private equity professional.

"Private businesses have faced hardship disproportionately in recent years, for reasons we all know too well. Meanwhile, numerous public companies have reported record profits. Public companies have access to world-class advisory services and resources. Using corporate governance, corporate strategy, and strategic finance, they consistently create value. A large number of private businesses lack access to the same resources, and that just isn't right. This is why we are determined to level the playing field,” said Karl.

Karl creates custom value creation plans for his clients through KYVC, ensuring that each client has the clarity, know-how, and implementation strategy to achieve growth.

As quoted by Karl Yaacoub, “Our sole focus is on one thing: helping you enhance the valuation of your business predictably and consistently.”

Karl is also a published author. His book “The Game of Value Creation” is available on Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Reach out to Karl today to learn more.

More information about KYVC is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

KYVC

Karl Yaacoub

KYVC, 111 North Wabash Ave., The Garland Building

Chicago

IL 60602

United States