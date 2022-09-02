Tampa Tree Service Experts Beats Two Tree Care Companies to Win Tree Removal Project

Tampa, Florida - When William Rose decided to get rid of a dead tree standing on her landscape, the homeowner was operating under a budget. The homeowner reportedly did not want to keep the tree around as this could have given it the chance to decay and turn into a hazard.

“One of the family’s neighbors had to part with about $50,000 in home repair costs when he failed to remove a dead tree,” William Rose told a group of reporters. “The dead tree had remained on his landscape for nearly 6 months. When a storm appeared in Tampa, the tree broke and landed on his garage—he had to build the entire garage from scratch. To avoid such an occurrence, the family’s goal was to find a team that could remove the dead tree at an affordable price.”

With the hope of finding a team that could fit into her budget, William Rose reportedly went online and hand-picked three tree care companies that had the best customer testimonials. It just happened that one of the three companies was Tampa Tree Service Experts.

“All companies had satisfied their previous customers,” said William Rose. “When the family checked their websites, it was clear that the teams had decades of experience in the tree service industry. What’s more, the teams had advanced tools. The thing the family was looking for, however, is a team that wouldn’t break the bank account.”

William Rose reportedly contacted the three companies separately and requested a quotation for the tree removal procedures.

“All three companies came to the landscape to inspect the tree and provide a quotation,” said William Rose. “After comparing the quotations, the family decided to go with Tampa Tree Service Experts. Compared to the other two tree care companies, Tampa Tree Service Experts had the most affordable price. What’s more, the company promised a bunch of add-on services.”

To learn more about, Tampa Tree Service Experts, visit the company’s website here: https://www.treecaretampa.com/.

William Rose noted that the company was more than 15% cheaper compared to the other two companies. When the homeowner invited the team to her landscape to bring down the dead tree, the team arrived on the same day.

“The family had not realized that the company has a same-day service policy,” said William Rose. “However, once the price was settled and the family understood what it would be getting for that price, the company’s team of tree cutting professionals was on the landscape an hour later.”

William Rose noted that her dead tree was standing in a risky position. However, to her surprise, the team of tree cutting professionals from Tampa Tree Service Experts made the tree removal procedure seem extremely easy.

“The team cut the tree down foot by foot,” said William Rose. “The company had a crane and bucket truck that made this possible. Each foot that the company removed was slowly lowered down to avoid damaging the house. In just about 2 hours, the company had brought down the 120-foot white pine without damaging any of the utilities.”

The homeowner noted that at a very affordable price, Tampa Tree Service Experts went ahead and handled stump removal. The company also helped her turn the dead tree into firewood before collecting the waste generated by the procedure.

“The family will keep using this company,” said William Rose. “They are not just affordable—their services are impressive.”

Tampa Tree Service Experts' base of operation sits at 308 E Tyler St, Tampa, FL 33602, United States. You can contact the company at +1 863-208-6655 and sales@treecaretampa.com.

Media Contact

Tampa Tree Service Experts

Carl Boler

863-208-6655

308 E Tyler St

Tampa

FL

United States