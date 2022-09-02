U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 9818.68 Million with Excellent CAGR of 16.8% by 2029

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the psychedelic drugs market was valued at USD 2834.72 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9818.68 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The major companies which are dealing in the market are

Avadel (Ireland)

Celon Pharma S.A. (Poland)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (US)

NeuroRx Inc. (US)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Ireland)

COMPASS (UK)

Develco Pharma Schweiz AG (Switzerland)



Psychedelic drugs are used to enhance or change sensory perceptions, cognitive processes, energy levels and spiritual experiences. The three forms of psychedelic drugs are empathogens, dissociative drugs, and serotonergic drugs. These drugs are used to treat major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and opiate addiction, among other conditions.

COVID-19 Impact on U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market

Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency.

The market is growing due to increased demand for psychedelic drugs during the COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 infection rates were expanding over the world. People all throughout the world faced great trauma and stress as a result of the sudden imposition of the lockdown by governments across the globe.

Recent Development

In January 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc,. submitted a Type II Varian Application for SPRAVATO nasal spray to the European Medicines Agency. The proposal requests that nasal spray be used more widely as an acute, short-term therapy for depression symptoms. This would assist the business in generating revenue.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope

The psychedelic drugs market is segmented on the basis source, type, drugs, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Source

Synthetic

Natural

Type

Empathogens

Dissociatives

Others

Drugs

Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid

Ketamine

Psilocybin

Others

Application

Narcolepsy

Treatment Resistant Depression

Major Depressive Disorder

Opiate Addiction

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Injectable

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

