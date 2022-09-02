Aries Launches First Free Options Flow

Options trading platform Aries has launched what is set to be the first free realtime and historical options flow feed.

Thanks to the growing desire of investors looking to leverage their dollars, many online brokers have increasingly focused on options trading. This new support and interest are further encouraged by the fact that many options trading platforms have continued to charge for option trades, unlike what obtains in the ETFs and stock trading asset classes.

As a result of this unprecedented focus, the options trading industry is currently experiencing fierce competition from platforms trying to outdo one another. This competition has, in turn, given traders a much better selection than what was obtainable before. However, amid many players looking to overshadow the other, Aries has been able to put itself way above the pack.

Aries is a worldwide commission-free stocks and options trading platform. In its desire to offer tremendous benefits to its customers, the platform has launched a popular tool called Options Flow. According to Aries, the Options Flow tool is the first free real-time and historical options flow feed currently available in the market. Competitors typically charge $100+ per month for this tool which Aries is giving out free to its teeming customers.

In celebration of this, the trading platform offers new clients $100 when they sign up and deposit $500+. Please note that this offering will be available for a limited time.

About the company

Aries trading platform was founded to level the playing field for all its clients. In line with this noble goal, the platform offers its clients many benefits that can be difficult to find in other competitors.

Using the Aries trading platform immediately gives one access to innumerable stocks, options, ETFs, futures, indexes, and crypto. Aligning with its desire to make its services affordable to everyone, Aries charges zero commission fees on trading stocks, options, and ETFs. This approach contrasts with similar trading platforms that charge commissions and hidden fees. Aries also has the option of crypto trading for any of its clients interested in that. Then there is its free options flow data, of course.

Clients of Aries can access their portfolio on mobile or desktop devices as the trading platform has dedicated applications for both devices. The use of its applications is seamless and promises direct clearing and fast execution with no downtime. Moreover, the Aries trading platform can be easily accessed from over 127 countries and at any time of the day.

Please visit https://www.tradearies.com/ to learn more about the trading platform and its numerous services.

Media Contact

Aries

Michelle

United States