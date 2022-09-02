Shop Strange Upgrades Its Custom Printing Offerings For Clients

Provider of custom screen printing and embroidery solutions, Shop Strange, announces an upgrade to its range of services to meet the needs of clients across industries nationwide

The Shop Strange team led by the trio of Justin Campbell, Kris Zahm, and Danny deBeaumont continues to reiterate its commitment to raising the bar in the custom printing industry as the company continues to upgrade its offerings. Shop Strange has grown to become the go-to provider of custom screen printing, embroidery, and promotional items, with solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients across the country.

A recent report published by ReportLinker put the size of the global market for Screen Printing at an estimated $1.8 Billion in 2020, with the United States standing as one of the biggest contributors to the figures, with $474.4 million. Unfortunately, the amazing figures and projects have not necessarily translated into customer satisfaction, as a good number of service providers either charge exorbitantly or fail to deliver as claimed. However, Shop Strange has been able to change the narrative for businesses across industries in Boise, ID, and other parts of the United States.

Shop Strange offers a combination of quality, excellent customer service, and excellence to deliver an amazing experience to clients. The company offers a wide range of services, including Screen Printing, Embroidery, Promotional Items, Displays, and Graphic Design, with a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals constantly updating their offerings in line with the latest trends and market realities.

For further information about Shop Strange and the plethora of solutions offered, visit - www.shopstrange.net. Shop Strange also has a growing online community across several social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

About Shop Strange

Shop Strange was founded in 2012 as a one-stop solutions provider for all custom printing needs for apparel and promo items for schools, events, organizations, and businesses. The company offers a wide range of services, such as screen printing, embroidery, promotional items, displays, and graphic design for all categories of clients and sizes of projects, with a presence across the nation.

Media Contact

Shop Strange Screen Printing & Embroidery

Kris Zahm

2925 S Cole Rd

Boise

ID

United States