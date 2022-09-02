June Raleigh Makes Her Mark in The World by Creating a New Genre

June is known to write about a new genre she calls “Biblical Parapsychology.” The genre is about relating worldly phenomenons to biblical stances. She co-relates the beings in the supernatural world with the word of God. The new and old testaments are related and explained in her writings. She includes the ideologies followed by the Jews as well as Christians, emphasizes religion and proves the existence of a world outside of ours.

According to the author, our souls are eternal and should be studied deeply to understand what happens once we die. Do we live on and emerge in another life or pass into nothingness and not return to the world.

She talks about the need for spiritual guidance. Our souls need to be catered to and given the right path to follow so that they can be granted a better life once they pass away. June has only one association with religion and denotes herself as a Judeo-Christian. This is a common phrase used in the United States to collaborate Christianity with Judaism. Some also apply this term to those who have converted from Judaism to Christianity. However, June Raleigh is someone who combines both ideologies to explain life in a much deeper stance.

She is not only a writer but also someone who values intellect and constant learning. She holds multiple educational degrees and works in developing programs that benefit people. June is not someone who surrounds herself only with work but knows how to live life with the multiple other talents she has. Her skills in photography and acting have come in handy and have helped her with her confidence. She has also captured her encounters with the supernatural through her lens and shares them with the world in her books.

The writer strives towards betterment and works on herself as a human and is an empath. She has been largely recognized for her efforts to improve comprehension skills in school students. Her research paper published by ERIC (the U.S. Dept. of Ed) has helped students better understand literature and has been renamed “Using Emotional Intelligence to Improve Reading Comprehension.”

Over a span of three years the author had traveled across the United States of America to help herself better understand what it means to encounter paranormal activities of other people. She has met with others who have faced such instances to include them in her lifelong work of books.

A human extraordinaire is what she may be called. She wants to understand and help those around her find hope and purpose in life. These minute instances of power beyond what can be seen with the naked eye can help spark a human’s interest in religion and God. This can then help them live through tougher times without the help of other human beings, creating a self-sustaining life cycle.

