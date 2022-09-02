Food Recall Warning - Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder) recalled due to aconitine contamination
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mr-right-brand-keampferia-galanga-powder-sand-ginger-powder-recalled-due-aconitine
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022
Summary
- Brand(s): Mr. Right
- Product: Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder)
- Companies: Ka Wing Hong
- Issue: Food – Chemical
- Category: Herbs and spices
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class I
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Mr. Right
|
Keampferia Galanga Powder
Product code AT154
|
454 g
|
69 892102 8038
|
CAAJ13
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to aconitine contamination. The toxin, aconitine, comes from the roots of a plant, Monkshood, also known as Wolfsbane, or Keampfeira, which is a poisonous plant.
Food contaminated with aconitine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heart beats, and in severe cases, death. The onset of symptoms is rapid.
The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c0275.html