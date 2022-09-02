BIXOLON Ranked Global Leader within the Mobile Receipt Printer Market for the Ninth Consecutive Year

BIXOLON maintains its global leadership position in the mobile receipt printer market

TORRANCE, Calif., Sep. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global Mobile, Label and POS Printer manufacturer is excited to announce it has been entitled as the World's Leading Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer by the Japanese research firm Chunichisha Co., Ltd. for the ninth consecutive year. July 2022 edition of Chunichisha's Whole Picture of the Printer Market Report highlights BIXOLON's continued position for the highest mobile receipt printer market share worldwide.

BIXOLON has built an outstanding profile of high quality, compact receipt, label and linerless label printing solutions. Since the introduction of the SPP-R200 compact mobile printer in 2007, BIXOLON has introduced the next-generation SPP-R200III, SPP-R210, SPP-R310 and SPP-R410 mobile printers to its portfolio. Its mobile printing solutions support cutting-edge connectivity, including Dual-band WLAN (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), MFi certified Bluetooth and embedded NFC tags. These models are designed for dual-purpose receipting and multi-purpose labelling for standard or lineless label media. BIXOLON has complemented its product line by launching B-linerless™, a cost-effective, eco-friendly linerless labelling solution that offers temporary re-stick or permanent labelling options.

Advancing its mobile printer line-up and software to meet diverse expectations from a range of industries, BIXOLON's rugged range of mobile label printers, SPP-L3000, XM7-20, and XM7-40 offer reliable high-volume label capabilities ideal for a traditional supply chain, omni-channel retailing and field service operations. Plus, a new addition of 4-inch RFID mobile printer, the XM7-40R. Highlighted features include a LCD display, easy-to-open peeler, smart batteries with excellent capacity, drop protection of up to 2.1 meters and an IP54-rating.

BIXOLON supports comprehensive software such as web-based printer profile management XPM™, mPrint App, and Web print SDK for mobile printing, label design software Label Artist™, Label Artist™ Mobile for iOS™ and Android™, alongside industry-leading BarTender®. A simple and easy direct printing option from SAP® applications is also supported.

"We are very pleased with our ongoing success within the mobile printer market. We are also excited we have been entitled as the world's leading mobile receipt printer manufacturer for nine consecutive years," says John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON CO. Ltd. "We've been gradually strengthening our portfolio of mobile printers that are compatible with high-tech software support. We are confident our leading solutions will allow BIXOLON to maintain its global leadership position in the mobile printing market in the years that lie ahead."

