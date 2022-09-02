Customer Experience Management Market Share Worth US$17.2 billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Adoption of advanced data analytics estimated to witness significant growth of customer experience management marketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the customer experience management market size is forecast to reach $17.2 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 11.4% during 2021-2026. Additionally, advanced techniques such as machine learning and analytics get a better understanding of their customer’s buying pattern and behavior to pitch better deals along with targeting the proper customer pool which can actually convert marketing qualified leads to sales qualified leads. This is set to bolster the adoption of CEM technology during the forecast period 2021-2026 thereby driving the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the customer experience management market highlights the following areas -
1. Customer experience management services vertical to witness the highest growth rate owing to the adoption of these services by SMEs during the forecast period.
2. North America to dominate the global customer experience management market owing to the wide scale adoption by large enterprises in 2020.
3. Implementation of Data Analytics in customer experience management to avail new growth potential.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By offering type, the global customer experience management market has been segmented by solutions and services. The customer experience management services market is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during 2021-2026 at 13.6% owing to the shift to these services from solutions to cut down operational expenses and growing preference among the SMEs.
2. Customer Experience Management in BFSI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% through 2026. The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted some of the core sectors, such as manufacturing, logistics and transportation, and retail; and has moderately impacted the non-core sectors, such as IT and telecom and eCommerce.
3. North America held the major share of the global customer experience management market acquiring around 37.1% in 2020. The APAC customer experience market for consumer goods and retail sector is estimated to witness a growth of CAGR 13% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the customer experience management industry are -
1. IBM Corp
2. Oracle Corp
3. Verint Systems
4. Adobe Systems
5. Avaya Inc.
