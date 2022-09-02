Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,798 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 25 2022, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene on a bicycle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, 55-year-old Curtis Smith, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.