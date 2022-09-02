Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 600 Block of 48th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the 600 block of 48th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:00 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect also brandished a handgun, and fired several times at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the offense.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/IGLYp1pDHAA

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.