Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market to See Growth at a Rate of 6.62% By 2029 Top Players: ADM, AVEBE, Ingredion,

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market was valued at USD 41.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.77 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.62 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Glucose is a type of carbohydrate. It is also known as sugar (monosaccharide) which has made by algae and plants during the process of photosynthesis. It is mainly used to make cellulose in cell walls. Dextrose is a type of glucose that is obtained from corn and it is used as a sweetener in food and as medicine for low blood sugar and also used for dehydration. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide made from partial hydrolysis of starch that is used as a food additive.

Opportunities

• Increase in R&D activities

Rising R&D activities in numerous industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, etc. and an approach to track the untapped market are expected to offer new opportunities for manufacturers operating in the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market.

• Wide range of untapped applications

Increasing demand from the beverages industry, growing demand for convenience foods, and growing research and development activities due to their wide applications, including their role as, binders, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and thickening agents, are believed to drive growth in the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

Increase the demand for gums such as xanthan gum, gum Arabic, guar gum, and locust bean gum over starch-derived products is evolving as a restriction for the market. The rise in demand for gums may restrain the usage of starch derivatives in the foods product. However, the side effects such as high cholesterol, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes may be affected on over the consumption of food products that contain glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin. This is a factor that may obstruct the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market growth.

This glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Scope and Global Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin Market

Some of the major players operating in the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market are:

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

ADM (US)

AVEBE (Netherlands)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong)

Grain Processing Corporation (US)

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India)

Feitian 9China)

Ingredion (US)

Luzhou.com AG (China)

Matsutani Chemical industry Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co Ltd (China)

Roquette Frères (France)

Shandong Xiwang Sugar Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Shijiazhuang Huachen Starch Sugar Production Co., Ltd (China)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Tereos (France)

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd.(China)

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd.(China)

Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Scope

The glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is segmented on the basis of products, application and form. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

• Glucose

• Dextrose

• Maltodextrin

Application

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care Product

• Paper and Pulp

• Others (Leather Processing, Agriculture)

Form

• Syrup

• Solid

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market?

Key Advantages of Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Data Governance industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

