Hemp Seed Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 9.94 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends

Hemp Seed Market

Hemp Seed market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 9.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.70%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive industry research on 'Global Hemp Seed Market' published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report carefully examines the global Hemp Seed Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price, and cost structure. It also assists in market segmentation according to industry latest and upcoming trends to the bottom-most level, topographical markets and key advancement from both market and technology aligned perspectives. Each section of the Hemp Seed Market business research report is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the market. This document also entails a detailed analysis of the current applications and comparative analysis with a keen focus on the opportunities and threats and competitive analysis of major companies.

Hemp seed is regarded as the most nutritious seed in the world due to their numerous beneficial properties, as well as its use as an analgesic in pharmaceuticals. The global hemp seed market is expected to expand as a result of increased demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds due to their flexibility and as a core product for overall health improvement.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hemp seed market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 9.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Hemp seeds refer to small, brown seeds of the Cannabis Sativa plant. They contain less than 1% of psychoactive drugs, whereas marijuana contains more than 20%. Hemp seeds are an excellent source of easily digestible proteins, fibres, amino acids, antioxidants, essential fats, iron, and vitamins.

Some of the major players operating in the hemp seed market are:

Nhempco (Canada)

Ecofibre (Australia)

Hemp Inc. (US)

GenCanna (US)

HempFlax Group B.V., (Netherlands)

Konoplex (Russia)

Hemp Oil Canada (Canada)

Hemp Poland (Poland)

Dun Agro (Netherlands)

Colorado Hemp Works (US)

Canah International (Romania)

South Hemp Tecno (Italy)

Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada)

MH Medical Hemp (Germany)

Hemp Seed Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of healthy consumables as well as agricultural benefits associated with hemp seed

The growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products, particularly among millennials and the urbanised population, is driving up consumption of hemp-based cereals, bars, smoothies, yoghurt, and so on. Furthermore, the prevalent vegan trend has resulted in a gradual shift away from meat and dairy products and toward hemp-based food items in order to maintain protein consumption levels.

Growing demand for hemp based supplements and personal care products

Hemp is a versatile plant whose seeds are used to make nutritious food. It is related to Cannabis and is a member of the same family. As they contain both GLA (gamma-linoleic acid) and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), they outperform chia and flax seeds. It also has a healthy fatty acid ratio, 10 essential amino acids, and is high in dietary fibres. The main vitamins found in hemp seeds are phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, sulphur, calcium, iron, and zinc. Furthermore, hemp is considered allergy-free when compared to other plant protein sources.

Opportunity

Hemp seed are used to make hemp biodiesel, which is suitable for use in any diesel-powered vehicle. Additionally, hemp can be used to produce ethanol, which is currently produced from food crops such as wheat and corn. This would result in increased food production efficiency. Another product that allows for the growth of industrial hemp is bioplastic. Hemp bioplastics are made from hemp seeds and CBD oil by-products. The growing consumer demand for sustainable goods, combined with corporate and government initiatives and support, is expected to fuel the growth of hemp-based biofuel and bioplastics.

Recent Development

GenCanna and Atalo Holdings formed a strategic partnership in May 2019 to build a vertically integrated hemp processing and distribution facility in Kentucky.

In May 2019, GenCanna and Thar PArocess announced a collaboration to bring the new CO2 hemp extraction technology to market.

Hemp Inc. formed a joint venture with Hemp Healthcare in January 2019 to sell high-end CBD and hemp-based products, expanding the company's presence in Arizona.

Global Hemp Seed Market Scope

The hemp seed market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, packaging, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Medicinal

Auto Flowering

Feminized

Regular

Others

Form

Whole Hemp Seed

Shelled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Seed Protein

Packaging type

Pouches

Jars

Tins

Others

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

Online

Modern trade format

Convenience stores

Departmental stores

Retails

Others

Application

Food

Tea and Hemp Juice

Hemp Sacks

Hemp Fibre

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights:- Hemp Seed Market

The countries covered in the hemp seed market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America leads the hemp seed market due to increased consumption. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate from 2022 to 2029 due to high demand for hemp seeds in India and China.

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Key Pointers Covered in the Hemp Seed Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market by Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

