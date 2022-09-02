Licorice Root Market is Set to Witness Huge Demand at USD 1.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.90%

Global Licorice Root Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Licorice Root Market

Global Licorice Root Market was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Pharmaceutical Industry” accounts for the largest end user segment in the respective market owing to the rise in shift toward the use of organic treatments. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

The liquorice or licorice plant refers to an herbaceous perennial legume, and the extracts of the plant are utilized traditional medicine and herbalism. The root is beneficial in smoothening gastrointestinal problems. Licorice root extract could also be used for repairing stomach lining and restore balance.

Opportunities

Furthermore, expanding inclination of tobacco division towards evolving of sugary and flavoured smoke articles, extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, widespread utilization in confectionary and bakery will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, concerns regarding health issues caused by excessive consumption of licorice root, such as high blood pressure, adrenal hormone disturbance, hypokalemia, and hypernatremia are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, fluctuations in raw materials are projected to challenge the licorice root market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This licorice root market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on licorice root market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Scope and Global Licorice Root Market

Some of the major players operating in the licorice root market are

Iran Medical Herb. (Iran)

Fanavaran-e-Tosee Sanat-e-Gharb (Iran)

Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co, Ltd. (Eurasia)

Naturex SA (France)

NOREVO (Germany)

Green Agro Invest LLC (Uzbekistan)

Hepner & Eschenbrenner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

MARUZEN PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Global Licorice Root Market Scope and Market Size

The licorice root market is segmented on the basis of product form, product type, function type, grade type, raw material type, ingredient type, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Form

• Roots

• Extracts

On the basis of product form, the licorice root market is segmented into roots and extracts. The roots are further sub-segmented into blocks, powder, paste and other.

Product Type

• Essential Oils

• Liquid Malt Extract

• Oleoresins

• Herbs And Spices Dry Malt Extract

• Malt Flour

On the basis of product type, the licorice root market is segmented into essential oils, liquid malt extract, oleoresins, herbs and spices dry malt extract, and malt flour.

Function Type

• Performance Enhancers

• Palatability Enhancers

On the basis of function type, the licorice root market is segmented into performance enhancers and palatability enhancers.

Grade Type

• Essential Standard Malt

• Caramelized Malt

• Roasted Malt

On the basis of grade type, the licorice root market is segmented into essential standard malt, caramelized malt, and roasted malt.

Raw Material Type

• Maize

• Barley

• Wheat

• Rice

• Rye

• Oat

On the basis of raw material type, the licorice root market is segmented into maize, barley, wheat, rice, rye, and oat.

Ingredient Type

• Lipids

• Protein

• Polysaccharide

• Others

On the basis of ingredient type, the licorice root market is segmented into lipids, protein, polysaccharide, and others.

End User

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Tobacco Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Cosmetic Industry

• Dietary Supplements

On the basis of end user, the licorice root market is segmented into food and beverage industry, tobacco industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and dietary supplements.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Licorice Root Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Licorice Root Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Licorice Root Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Licorice Root Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Licorice Root Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Licorice Root Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Licorice Root Market?

Key Advantages of Licorice Root Market Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Data Governance industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

