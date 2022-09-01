27th AFS Youth Assembly_UNESCO NYO engagement

The 27th Session of the AFS Youth Assembly took place in New York City from 12 to 14 August 2022, gathering over 600 dynamic young global citizens from 70 countries with the aspiration to reshape the world and take important actions towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



UNESCO New York office engaged with young advocates on the global movement for quality education and the right to education. Mrs. Lily Gray, Senior Liaison Officer of UNESCO New York Office, joined the interactive panel “Transforming Education for All” to highlight the actions young people as an agent of change can take to lead the move towards inclusive and accessible education. She particularly stressed UNESCO’s priority to ensure the inclusion of youth voices and young people lead on a global mobilization for relevant 21-century education. This movement will culminate in a youth declaration for the upcoming Transforming Education Summit in September, calling on active engagement of young people in the design and commitments to transform education for future generations.

