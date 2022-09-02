Surgical lights Market 2022 Announces Positive Topline Results & Future Scenario

Surgical lights Market

Surgical lights Market 2022 | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Lights Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the global surgical lights market size is expected to reach $3,838 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Key Findings of the Study:



By type, the halogen segment accounted for the highest market share of 55% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 36% in 2018.

By application, gynecological surgery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Surgical lights are used to provide optimum required lighting in surgical suites. These lights irradiate the surgical site for ideal visualization of small, low-contrast objects at variable depths in incisions and body cavities. Further, these lights are designed to operate for prolonged periods deprived of radiating excessive heat. Conventional lamps used as surgical lights are typically gas-filled luminous lamps comprehending a certain proportion of halogen in an inert gas with a pressure beyond 3 atmospheres (atm). Few gas-discharge xenon-halogen lamps release light by transient electric current through gas. In addition, LED surgical lights consist of pods or modules, which are essentially small semiconductors that emit a narrow spectrum of light when excited by an electrical circuit.

North America accounted for the majority of the market share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. In addition, it is generally perceived that the overall quality of medical services in North America is higher than in the rest of the world. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Its growth is supplemented by increase in demand for healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of hospitals in emerging countries, increase in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare. In addition, India and China are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of highest population base and significant surge in various disorders such as cardiac, neurological, ENT disorders, and others.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Halogen

LED lights

By Application

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Neurosurgery

ENT Surgery

Others

Key Market Players

A-Dec Inc

BIHLER OF AMERICA (BihlerMED)

CV Medical, LLC

Getinge AB

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG

SKYTRON, LLC

STERIS PLC

By application, the cardiac surgery segment dominated the surgical lights market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in incidence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe. For instance, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, in the U.S. One person dies every 37 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease and around 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year.

