Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday September 1, 2022 spoke at the 187th Fighter Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama. Col. Brian E. Vaughn, formerly the 187th’s Vice Commander, took command of the 187th, earning the title Wing Commander of the 187th Fighter Wing. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Speaks at 187th Fighter Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony
September 02, 2022, 06:01 GMT
