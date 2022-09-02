Kerry R. Crone, MD, FAANS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry R. Crone, MD, FAANS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Achiever for his professional excellence in Neurosurgery and in acknowledgment of his many years of outstanding work with the University of Cincinnati Health.

A board-certified and fellowship-trained Neurosurgeon, Dr. Crone is an expert in treating brain tumors and Chiari malformations. With more than four decades of experience, he holds tremendous expertise in his field. Although he no longer sees patients, the doctor works primarily in an educational and consulting capacity.

During his career, Dr. Crone has served as Professor of Neurosurgery and Residency Associate Program Director at the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. He was also an attending physician at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute and the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center.

In pursuit of his education, Dr. Crone obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, both from the University of Cincinnati. He earned his Medical Degree from the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. Following medical school, Dr. Crone completed a Residency in General Surgery and Neurosurgery at the North Carolina Baptist Hospital (Wake Forest University) in Winston-Salem, NC. He later completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, and a Neurosurgical Scholarship Program at the University of Cincinnati.

The doctor is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. He is additionally a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, among his professional affiliations. Among his various accolades, Dr. Crone has received the On-Time Doctor Award (2009) and the Patients' Choice Award (2008). In his spare time, he is active within his community with Boy Scouts of America Troop 672 in Cincinnati.

He wishes to dedicate this honor to his mentors, Eben Alexander Jr., MD, Robin Humphreys, MD, and William Schubert, MD.

