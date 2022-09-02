The Financial Advisor Championing The Practice of Good Stewardship

Melissa Mlasko of Futurity First is passionate about ensuring her clients are well-protected in their later years in addition to living a good legacy behind.

As a sort of laying their treasures beyond this world, it is not uncommon for philanthropists to donate a large part of their wealth to faith-based organizations. But contrary to popular belief, philanthropists’ gestures are not the exclusive preserve of the rich and wealthy. This fact is what Melissa Mlasko of Futurity First knows well.

According to Melissa, “When I ask my clients if leaving an inheritance to their children is important, 8 out of 10 give a resounding answer of ‘No’. The generational shift of the belief that their children are either successful on their own or are undeserving can be puzzling. So why not change the question from ‘who do you want to leave your money to? to, ‘what do you want to leave your money to?’. Leaving a legacy behind to benefit the souls of others comes with a promise of a reward. A great deal of my clients tithes 10% of their income. Why not consider having your faith-based passion carrying your mission beyond the grave? There is strong evidence to suggest that people with a spiritual purpose live longer and richer lives.”

“The emotional attachment to money and the memories of the sacrifices made to accumulate it shape our opinions on how it should be used. My clients express the desire to be good stewards of their talents. Leaving a charitable outreach program IRA funds fiscally makes sense. The Secure Act of 2019 requires non-spouse beneficiaries to liquidate IRA funds and pay the taxes within 10 years. You can leave the IRS less of your money by bequeathing to your faith-based passion. No taxes are paid by either you or the organization. No probate or the need for a fancy trust,” Melissa continues.

Melissa has been working as an advisor with Futurity First since 2002. She has helped her numerous clients in important areas like Medicare planning, asset protection and growth of income/legacy. According to her, “I work with my clients to structure the transfer of their wealth appropriately, while giving them access to their funds and the ability to change their minds. Specializing in socially responsible investment and legacy planning has turned what some would consider a stressful job into a fulfilling financial mission field. After all, what matters is hearing the words, ‘well done, good and faithful steward’.”

Melissa believes in the practice of good stewardship. This reason is why she is so passionate about meeting the needs of her clients in the areas of extended care and fulfilling legacy wishes. It is also the reason she is considering writing a book about the experiences she has garnered from sitting beside countless death beds over the last 20 years. As she puts it, “The book I would write would have a preliminary title of, ‘The Financial Mission Field’. It would be on how my faith has influenced the people I serve both spiritually and financially.”

Melissa is the advisor with the most tenure at Futurity First that has consistently placed in the top 7 in ranking for the past 13 years. She has also been an MDRT qualifier since 2008. Melissa credits the success of her business to her trust in the Lord and her desire to share her faith with her clients in their most vulnerable moments.

When not busy with work, Melissa enjoys spending time with her husband, Dale, and her four boys who are grown now as well as collecting antiques, gardening and decorating.

