No Repair Cost scales up services to offer America's best RV extended warranty

No Repair Cost is out to revolutionize the industry by offering unbeatable prices on extended coverage for RVs of all types. By offering direct-to-consumer pricing, the company is able to beat dealership prices by up to 50%.

Industry leader No Repair Cost has stepped up efforts to provide the highest quality RV extended warranty at the most competitive prices available.

“Many RV owners face numerous common repairs. While each one is different, it is crucial that owners consider the cost of RV repairs. That’s where No Repair Cost comes into the picture,” says Cory Grant, the company president.

Cory says the company’s RV Extended Warranty is guaranteed to be there when customers need it the most. It is backed by Virginia Surety, an AM Best A-rated provider. Claims are made by simply calling a Toll Free number. Once authorized, claims will be paid to any dealer or licensed repair facility in the continental United States and Canada via corporate credit card.

No Repair Cost provides towing and trip coverage, so when a covered breakdown disables the vehicle more than 100 miles away from the residence, the company reimburses up to $100 per day for lodging and meal expenses incurred between the date of the mechanical breakdown and the date on which the covered repairs are finished.

If towing becomes necessary because of a breakdown of a covered component, actual towing costs, not payable by insurance, will be covered up to $350.00 per occurrence.

Anthony DeJager, a verified customer, commended the No Repair Cost team for its impressive service.

“I’ve got a big gorilla hog toy hauler, and I love it, but I knew I’d need a good motorhome warranty to cover it. I shopped around for a bit but eventually chose No Repair Cost. As of now, I’m glad I went with these guys,” DeJager wrote in a review.

DeJager said he already used the cost coverage to repair a handful of items – from small to moderate severity.

“I really thought getting my water heater replaced and my slide-out repaired was going to be a giant pain in the neck, but Cory walked me through it quite easily. After dealing with them, you get the idea that these are real RV guys, and they know what’s what,” he added.

Sue Gurley, another customer, described Cory Grant as an “exceptional” and “very professional” agent.

“He addressed all our questions and concerns and provided guidance that was very helpful. We had an unusual situation in that we first covered an RV that we never received, and when we finally got the forever RV, he helped us switch plans making the experience seamless,” said Sue.

No Repair Cost is able to provide coverage for models up to 15 years old or newer. Those who want to request a free quote may visit www.norepaircost.com to get started. Others who wish to learn more about No Repair cost may follow its social channels for more information.

