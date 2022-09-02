Submit Release
Kenneth Bescak, MD, F.A.C.C., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COTTONWOOD, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Bescak, MD, F.A.C.C., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Achiever for his outstanding accomplishments in the Medical field and his steadfast dedication to serving patients at the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group.

Having led an impressive medical career for over 40 years, Dr. Kenneth Bescak is an exemplary diagnostic cardiologist and one of only 500 board-certified lipidologists in the U.S. and one of only seven in Arizona. He has garnered a commendable reputation for founding successful clinics for cardiac rehabilitation and heart failure. He proudly serves patients in the Cottonwood, Arizona community at the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group in his current capacity. He specializes in all facets of his work and focuses his practice on lipid and lipoprotein metabolism and their associated disorders. Before relocating to the Verde Valley, Dr. Bescak was in private practice for 30 years in Elyria, Ohio.

A highly trained physician, Dr. Bescak received his medical degree from Ohio State University, Columbus. He completed his residency and a fellowship at Creighton University Affiliated Hospitals in Omaha, Nebraska. With a commitment to excellence, he is board-certified in lipidology, internal medicine, and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Bescak maintains active memberships with the American College of Physicians, the American Heart Association, the American Echocardiographic Society, the Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona, the American Heart Society, the Heart Failure Society of America, and the National Lipid Association. He was also honored as a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Chest Physicians.

To learn more, please visit https://www.nahealth.com/profile/kenneth-bescak-md-bccl-facc.

