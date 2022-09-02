Battle titans from all over the world will compete at the ring of the fighting show SENSHI

The three-time and four-time K-1 heavyweight world champions Peter Aerts, Semmy Schilt and Ernesto Hoost will be the big stars and special guests at the thirteenth edition of the international professional gala fight night SENSHI on September 10th at 12 pm EST. The professional fighting organization once again will provide one of its big combat sports shows. With 13 fights by the rules of KWU Full Contact and KWU SENSHI, SENSHI will excite all sporting fans.

In the titanic collisions fighters from all over the world will show their skills and will battle for the SENSHI belts. The fight card of the new 13th edition of SENSHI will include unpredictable fights under the KWU Full Contact and KWU SENSHI rules.

The fight show will be broadcast live and free internationally on FITE, Senshi.com, Boec.bg, Boec.com, Kwunion.com and Kyokushin Karate News.

Florin “Rambo” Lambagiu from Romania and debutant Mehdi El Hadj from Morocco will face each other. Lambagiu is the national champion of Romania in sambo and kickboxing. Не will be looking for his 4th win in the international professional SENSHI fight nights. Mehdi is ISKA European champion in K-1 style and he will step into the organization’s ring for the first time. The fight will be held under the rules of KWU Full Contact in cat. up to 80 kg.

Another one exciting and spectacular fight at SENSHI 13 would be the titan clash between The WCF Muay Thai World Champion, K-1 World Champion and three-time K-1 Japan shidokan winner Hamza Ridene, who will face against one of Bulgaria’s most respected and talented kickboxers in Bulgaria – Atanas Bozhilov. The Bulgarian fighter is the holder of the WAKO PRO World champion's belt in K1 for category 71.8kg, 2019.

The 2014 IFMA Muay Thai World Champion Uku Jurjendal from Estonia will face a debutant from Germany - Balkan kickboxing champion and finalist in the FFC Futures tournament in Croatia Nenad Cosic in other clash of the titans at SENSHI by the rules KWU Full Contact, which are pretty exciting. So the action will be guaranteed!

The fight card of the event will be available on Senshi.com

The clashes at SENSHI will be once again observed by some of the very best that have ever stepped in the ring - Ernesto Hoost, Semmy Schilt and Peter Aerts.

All combat sports lovers who are keen on watching good fights and quality sports can watch SENSHI 13 - on September 10th at 12pm EST live and free on FITE, Senshi.com, Boec.com or Kwunion.com.

