USD 26.42 billion Growth in BLE Module Market Size Due to the Growth of the IoT Market - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " BLE Module Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the BLE module market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 26.42 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.36% during the projected period. Technavio categorizes the global Bluetooth low energy (BLE) module market as a part of the global electronic components market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the BLE module market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growth of the IoT market is one of the key drivers supporting the Bluetooth low energy (BLE) module market growth. Primarily, IoT is the latest trend in the global technology arena as it integrates various technologies, including data communication, hardware design, data storage, and mining. Several IoT device manufacturers have incorporated BLE modules in their devices. Wearable devices, which are among the primary devices in the IoT ecosystem, have BLE modules. Thus, the increased applications of IoT are expected to drive the growth of the global BLE module market during the forecast period.

Market Segment Highlights

The BLE module market report is segmented by Application (Computing devices, Smart wearables, Smart home appliances, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Opportunities: 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and South Korea are the key markets for BLE modules in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The increased demand for consumer electronics and smartphones will facilitate the BLE module market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. , , and are the key markets for BLE modules in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The increased demand for consumer electronics and smartphones will facilitate the BLE module market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The BLE module market share growth in the computing devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. Technological advances in computing devices have led to the wide-scale adoption of BLE modules. Moreover, Apple has been a pioneer in adopting BLE modules for its smartphones, such as iPhone 4S. Google Android was late in adopting BLE. Smartphones are among the devices that were quickly adopted by the masses. Almost 1.9 billion people own at least one smartphone. Thus, the global increase in smartphone penetration will positively impact the global BLE module market during the forecast period.

BLE Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adafruit Industries LLC, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Hyper Tech, Infineon Technologies AG, InsightSIP, Laird Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

