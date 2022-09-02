Shaw Industries Partners with Premise Health to Open Onsite Health Care Center in Cartersville, Georgia

New facility now serving Shaw associates and dependents with virtual and in-person visits.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Sept.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) is partnering with direct health care company Premise Health to operate the third Shaw Family Health Center. The new facility, located near several of Shaw's manufacturing, marketing and product development operations, will offer associates a wide variety of high-quality care options.

The Shaw Family Health Center in Cartersville officially opened to associates and their families on Aug. 23, 2022, providing primary care, acute care, behavioral health and wellness services to the company's local associates and their dependents. The facility is operated by Premise Health, the nation's leading direct health care provider.

"At Shaw, we recognize that in order to create a better future for our people, customers and communities, we must support our associates and their health and wellbeing," said Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer at Shaw. "With more than 3,000 associates living and working in Bartow County, we are proud to bring quality, convenient and affordable health care for associates and their families in the area. We are excited to share that all three of our Shaw Family Health Centers are available to all associates and their families, not just those covered on the Shaw Medical Plan."

The Shaw Family Health Center ensures associates and their dependents have access to high quality, consistent and affordable health care. With 60 percent of Shaw's 20,000 associates based in the Northwest Georgia area, the Shaw Family Health Centers in Cartersville and Dalton will serve associates both in-person and virtually. A wide variety of services are offered, including comprehensive primary care, preventive screenings, behavioral health, physical therapy and lab services. The Center also provides chronic condition management, nutrition and wellness coaching to support associates and dependents in their health goals.

In addition, the company is launching the Shaw Family Dental Center to also serve associates in the Bartow County area. The Shaw Family Dental Center is a mobile office bringing dental care to associates at the facilities they work in.

"Our associates are our competitive advantage, and the Shaw Family Health Center allows us to further invest in creating an environment that empowers our people to bring their whole selves to work," said Kelley Fain, executive vice president of Shaw's commercial division. "Shaw's enhanced associate experience enables us to deliver the best outcomes for our customers."

Other recent investments in Bartow County include the opening of the Shaw Hiring Center which offers potential associates an enhanced hiring experience. Candidates can apply, interview and secure a job conveniently at the center. The hiring center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 790 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, Ga. 30121.

For more information regarding scheduling an appointment or services provided by the Shaw Family Health Centers in Northwest Georgia, please email the staff at SFHC@premisehealth.com, or call (706) 532-6700.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit http://www.shawinc.com.

ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH

Premise Health is the world's leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit http://www.premisehealth.com.

