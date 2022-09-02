BidClips Attending the 11th Annual Auto Glass Week

BidClips is an American company offering premier customer and sales management solutions. The brand is attending the 11th Annual Auto Glass Week and its representatives will be available for inquiries and collaboration at booth #720.

Auto Glass Week has been one of the most widely acclaimed business educational events for over a decade. With throngs of business leaders, innovators, and brilliant minds flocking under one roof, AGW events are helping hundreds of brands, firms, and companies expand their networks, showcase their services/products, engage broader audiences, and carve a mark in the industry.

BidClips, one of the leading sales management companies, will participate in the upcoming Auto Glass Week scheduled to start in September 2022.

According to Auto Glass Week’s spokesperson, this year’s event will be considerably different from the previous eleven, featuring an expanded show floor, as well as more substantial prizes. With merely weeks before the event begins, BidClips’ staff is making the necessary preparations to ensure the company is represented in its full light.

“Auto Glass Week returns to San Antonio, Texas, hosting hundreds of leaders from a wide range of backgrounds as they come together to enhance their businesses. The power-packed experience will offer attendees a place to engage in real interactions on our largest exhibition floor yet. Auto Glass Week 2022 will showcase advancements and innovation in the OE and aftermarket auto glass repair and replacement industry and forge new professional connections,” said Auto Glass Week’s spokesperson.

BidClips is already widely known for its impact on residential glass, painting, auto glass, pressure washing, and pest control industries, empowering hundreds of businesses with custom sales management solutions. The company is anticipating that the Auto Glass Week event will serve as a jumping board for BidClips to attain new leads, build meaningful business relationships, and once again prove that it is a results-driven firm devoted to helping its clients grow their auto glass businesses.

BidClips has streamlined sales automation with its auto glass CRM. Enabling its clients to capture qualified leads, and simplify payments while delivering powerful metrics at their fingertips, BidClips’ innovations have made the company a must see for auto glass shop owners looking to grow their business with software.

From enhanced customer communication and simplified task management to dependable team messaging and thoroughly streamlined online payments, BidClips’s software will be showcased at Auto Glass Week’s event in September.

Businesses searching for actionable solutions to generating leads, automating responses, and ensuring all the needs of a particular project are perfectly communicated will have an opportunity to dive deep into the many benefits BidClips’s auto glass software has to offer.

This year’s AGW sponsors comprise but are not limited to Equalizer, Repairify, Autel, JohnBean, GlasWeld, Launch Tech USA, Delta Kits, and many others, all of whom trust the event’s organizers have invited the most brilliant thinkers in the industry.

BidClips will attend the event and will be available at booth #720. More information about the company is available at https://www.bidclips.com.

