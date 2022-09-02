BE PART OF THE NEW GENERATION OF MENUDO FIRST IN-PERSON AUDITIONS START IN PUERTO RICO ON SEPTEMBER 17th

MENUDO PRODUCTIONS and MARIO LOPEZ (Access Hollywood) are officially starting in-person auditions for the new MENUDO in the place where the magic started, Puerto Rico.

Contestants must be between the ages of 12 – 16, be accompanied by their legal guardian and be able to sing at least one of the following songs:

SPANISH

1. Dile Que Tu Me Quieres - (OZUNA)

2. Nota de Amor - (Vives, Daddy Yankee, Wisin)

3. Me Voy Enamorando - (Chino y Nacho)

4. Solo de Mi - (Bad Bunny)

5. Disparo al Corazon - (Ricky Martin)

6. Si Me Dices Que Si - (Reik, Farruko)

7. Mientes - (Camila)

8. Corazon - (MALUMA)

9. Lloro por ti - (Enrique Iglesias)

10. Digale - (David Bisbal)

ENGLISH

11. Blinding Lights - (The Weeknd)

12. Love Yourself - (Justin Beiber)

13. Circles - (Post Malone)

14. When You're Gone - (Shawn Mendes)

15. Lonely Boy - (The Black Keys)

16. Wall of Glass - (Liam Gallagher)

17. Just The Way You Are - (Bruno Mars)

18. Sign of the Times - (Harry Styles)

19. Oh Cecilia - (The Vamps)

20. Grow as We Go - (Ben Platt)

Contestants can practice to instrumental versions of the 20 songs which are available on the album "A New Beginning (Official Audition Tracks 2022)" on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube (for free).

For direct access to the album links, please click here… http://linktr.ee/menudoaudition

Members of the new MENUDO will be introduced by Mario Lopez on live network television in early 2023. The casting judges for these in-person auditions will be company executives Paul Tarnopol, Menudo Productions CEO, Project Manager Angel Zamora, and renowned vocalist and voice coach Jessie Chirino (former coach in "La Voz" Telemundo and "Reina de la Canción" Univisión).

ABOUT MENUDO PRODUCTIONS

MENUDO PRODUCTIONS, LLC is a Miami-based music and entertainment company focused on talent development and content creation for the global teen and pre-teen music markets. Menudo Productions is owned by Menudo International, LLC, which purchased the rights to the Menudo brand in 2016. In addition to producing music and live concerts, Menudo Productions is developing content across multiple platforms, including television, film, and the Metaverse.

