Black People Feel Great Attends the 2022 Global Leadership Innovation Conference

September 1, 2022 - WINCHESTER, California - After a few years apart due to the pandemic, Unicity International was beyond excited to gather together again with all of its franchise owners, including BlackPeopleFeelGreat.com and it’s franchise owner, Greg Hoyd. This was BlackPeopleFeelGreat.com’s first Global Leadership and Innovation Conference (GLIC), held in the capital city of Bangkok, Thailand, on August 6-7.

Things got kicked off early with unique leadership training on Friday the 5th, which included in-depth training for nearly 900 leaders who have reached the rank of Presidential Director or above. Some of Unicity's top business owners from around the world presented specific principles surrounding business success and personal development. Other participants included top leaders from the organization eager to learn what they could do to get the most out of their careers and develop more impactful leadership skills. After training was concluded for the day, attendants were treated to a fabulous reception on the hotel rooftop, where they had a chance to catch up with old friends and make new ones.

The GLIC conference got off to a tremendous official start on Saturday morning with inspiring keynotes from critical executives within the organization. Then it was time for the breakout sessions to begin. Each division covered topics as diverse as diversity and inclusion in the workplace and the importance of wellbeing to organizational success. And it wouldn't be a Unicity event without a product showcase where guests could sample products from the entire product line and learn more and how they work to enhance the attendant's overall wellbeing.

Feel Great is also an effective business tool, as was highlighted on Sunday. Franchise owners demonstrated how they have incorporated feeling good into their lives and businesses and used the program to support Unicity's vision to "Make Life Better".

This year's Celebrate U event was extra special because it recognized 500 business owners who had achieved a new rank, ranging from Director to Global Ambassador. Despite the challenges of recent years, the Unicity family has stepped up and found ways to grow their businesses - and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

In closing the conference, each division presented a few key themes that emerged during the weekend, which were used as the basis for new initiatives that will be launched throughout the year. Those being honored shone brightly in the spotlight, and the evening was capped off with live performances and special effects. It was a night Black People Feel Great owners will never forget.

This action and learning took place in one of the world's most vibrant and exciting cities. Black People Feel Great is already excited for next year's event.

