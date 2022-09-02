Light Therapy Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2027

Light Therapy Market

This report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global light therapy market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product launches by key players are key features to meet the Light Therapy Market demand, which will drive market growth in the near future. For example, in September 2019, PhotonMD Inc. announced the positive results of a clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of REVIANRED devices for air conservation.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/11577

Increasing global incidence of skin diseases requiring light therapy for treatment such as wrinkles, psoriasis, acne vulgaris and other skin disorders will help the market grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increase in the use of narrow band ultraviolet and broad band ultraviolet phototherapy to treat skin related conditions will drive the industrial growth during the initiated period.

Furthermore, sleep disorders are one of the major problems faced by the global population these days which can be cured using light therapy and thus will boost the light therapy industry in the coming years. According to the American Sleep Association, the estimated number of people suffering from sleep disorders is around 50-70 million and is expected to increase due to psychological stress and other factors.

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The global lockout situation caused by the outbreak of the pandemic has caused an unprecedented contraction of economic activity. Covid-19 is straining healthcare systems globally, including the treatment of various disorders. Healthcare professionals are at risk of contracting the virus when they come into direct contact with a person who is a carrier of Covid-19. Various digital platforms of video conferencing have helped people suffering from this disorder where light therapy is required.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11577

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players profiled in this report include Beurer, Chal-Tec, Lucimed, Lumie, Aura Daylight, Koninklijke Philips, Northern Light Technology, Zepter International Nature Bright, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Neutrogena, Photomedex

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The study presents an analytical depiction of the global light therapy industry to determine the current trends and future estimated investment potential pockets.

• This report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global light therapy market share.

• A quantitative analysis of the current market has been carried out to shed light on the growth scenario of the global light therapy market from 2020 to 2027.

• Porter's five forces analysis explains the strengths of buyers and suppliers in the light therapy market.

• This report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will shape up in the coming years.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Liver Health Supplements Market

Telepsychiatry Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.